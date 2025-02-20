Messi gives Inter Miami 1-0 win over Sporting KC

Lionel Messi did what Lionel Messi does. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored from the right side of the box in the 56th minute to lift Inter Miami past Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on a bitterly cold Wednesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup´s first round.

“There´s one guy that can turn the game over, and he did,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. Miami head coach Javier Mascherano simply described Messi´s effort as “fantastic.” Both teams struggled to find consistency on the hard, slick field for much of the night in front of 15,178 bundled-up fans at Children´s Mercy Park, where the game-time temperature was 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 Celsius) with a wind speed of 9 mph, resulting in a wind chill of minus 11 Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius).