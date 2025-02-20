Hania to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

It’s confirmed! Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir is all set for her first cross-border collaboration – a Punjabi film starring global star Diljit Dosanjh.

Following the fans’ speculations that Pakistani star Hania Aamir and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who first crossed paths last year at the latter’s London show of Dil-Luminati Tour, are all set for their first professional collaboration, it has now been confirmed that the two will co-star in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, also featuring Punjabi cinema’s star, Neeru Bajwa.

For the unversed, netizens began to speculate about the project earlier this week, when both Aamir and Dosanjh made social media postings from the same location in the UK, believing that the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star and the ‘Lover’ hitmaker are shooting for a music video or a movie together.

It has now been confirmed that the speculations are indeed true and Aamir is all set for her Punjabi debut. While more details about the project are kept under wraps, reports suggest that Neeru Bajwa, who last shared the screen with Dosanjh in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ and also headlined ‘Sardaar Ji’ with him in 2015, will also return for the threequel.

It is yet to be known if the duo Dheeraj Rattan and Rohit Jugraj, who wrote and directed both the films in the franchise, return for the threequel of Punjabi horror-comedy, scheduled for release this June.

It is worth noting that Aamir and Dosanjh first met last October when she attended the London show of his sold-out global tour, and he invited her to join him on stage for a show-stopping moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa in his drama comeback.