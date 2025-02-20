Saba Qamar’s comments on Karachi divides Internet

Famous Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has said she has spoken her heart out about Karachi’s life. She is very disappointed on everyday routine of the people of the city.

She said humourously, “one can only remain in Karachi for two days, maximum a week but to stay here for three months is quite a difficult task.”

She said her skin has been badly disturbed, her hair in equally bad condition. She said the weather and pollution of the city equally bad.

Her statement has given rise to mixed opinions. Netizens call her statement extremely biased for the city and its residents.

Some say she just spoke truth. After all, hot and humid weather is what Karachi is known for.

Adding more wit to her statement, the actor said when she reached home her relatives and family members were not able to recognise her. This we all can agree is a bit, rather a lot, exaggeration.

One user seems to agree. He said Karachi’s weather is very bad for skin and hair. Meanwhile, others differ with one noting: “this is what actors do as millions live in Karachi and they have not suffered it.”