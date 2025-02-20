Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to boost ties in showbiz

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a joint committee to produce songs, films and documentaries, Pakistan’s information ministry said on Wednesday, as the two countries aim to foster stronger ties in the media industry.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary in Riyadh as he attended the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

The event brings together over 200 leading media professionals, innovators and thought leaders from across the world. This year’s edition is taking place under the “Media in an Evolving World” theme and will run from Wednesday to Friday.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to form a joint committee for joint productions, songs, films and documentaries,” Pakistan’s information ministry said.

“The meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors including the exchange of journalists and training programmes.”

The ministry said discussions between the two ministers focused on strengthening media relations and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting regional peace and stability.

Tarar and Al-Dossary also emphasised the importance of collaborating to combat misinformation and propaganda, the statement said, adding that Tarar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The minister said Islamabad’s brotherly ties with Riyadh were transforming into an economic partnership. He said relations between the two countries were growing stronger with each passing day.

Al-Dossary said several Pakistanis were playing an important role in Saudi Arabia’s development, the information ministry said.

“Promoting cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors, including information, is our priority,” Al-Dossary was quoted as saying by Pakistan’s information ministry.