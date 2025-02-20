Kubra and Gohar Rasheed’s mayun picture goes viral!

The festivities for newlyweds Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed pushed on with a Mayun event on Wednesday.

Ahead of their imminent wedding, reportedly on February 22, celebrity bride and groom, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, celebrated their mayun in a private affair on Wednesday, with family and showbiz fraternity in attendance.

In a picture doing rounds on social media, Khan looked elegant as a traditional bride, radiating her bridal glow in a yellow embellished gharara, paired with floral jewellery and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Rasheed opted for a light blue kurta pajama, paired with a cream-coloured waistcoat.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed, who remained best friends for almost a decade before they reportedly exchanged rings last year, confirmed their impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers) Bismillah,” she announced in the caption, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

The ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Noor Jahan’ stars solemnised their nikah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, last week, surrounded by their close family and friends.