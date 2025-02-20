Maya reflects as ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ concludes

With the last episode of drama ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ on Wednesday, lead actress Maya Ali, known for her role as Sadaf Namdar, took to Instagram to share memories surrounding with the drama serial and its cast.

Posting a behind-the-scenes reel filled with fun moments with the cast and crew, Maya reflected on the journey of one and a half years, writing, “Never thought these lyrics would hit me this way! Tried to capture a journey of one and a half years in a minute reel. See you all tomorrow with love, tears, anger and happiness.” The emotional video was accompanied by the 2005 Hindi song Yeh Pal.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their emotions. While many shared their excitement for the final episode and how much they will miss Maya and co-star Wahaj Ali on screen, others criticised the drama’s script, stating they were relieved it was ending and urging actors to choose stronger storylines in the future.

Apart from Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, the drama features Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed and Shavir Kadwani in pivotal roles.