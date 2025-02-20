Babar Ali opens up on decline of Lollywood

Pakistani former film star Babar Ali said it would be unfair to hold one person responsible for the decline of showbiz industry. Recently, Babar participated in a podcast where he talked on a range of topics including his personal as well as professional lives. He also talked about the emerging and senior actors and said the former are also doing laudable roles. When asked about the statement of Saud – who held Shaan and Syed Noor responsible for decline of Lollywood — he commented everyone has his views. But I would not hold any specific person or group responsible,” he said. The superstar said he would reject the impression that the Gujjar culture — umpteenth films with names of Gujjar on them — has destroyed the showbiz industry.