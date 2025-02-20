Nawaz Roars

Is Nawaz Sharif ready to step back into the limelight? Veiled albeit extremely hard-hitting references to PTI’s plans to launch protests after Eid hint at a brewing storm. The former prime minister seems to have had enough of being a passive observer, expressing his discontent at the ongoing political theatrics. “The groups unfamiliar with the core principles and values of politics and democracy would no longer be allowed to orchestrate long marches, sit-ins, or violent protests,” he declared on Wednesday. Within the corridors of power in Punjab, whispers indicate that crucial meetings with Members of Parliament have taken place, laying the groundwork for what appears to be a reinvigorated PML-N strategy.

On one hand, PTI leaders wish the government to read into this period as calm before the storm with extreme caution. Since their unwillingness to compromise has shattered hopes for a pleasant chill in the political atmosphere, there appears a palpable shift in their attitude towards the government, as they remain oblivious to profound implications for the very fabric of governance and national stability.

While the PML-N’s typical tit-for-tat rhetoric could be dismissed as commonplace, it is Sharif’s direct assault on PTI’s detrimental impact on the nation’s socio-economic progress that signals a dramatic shift on the political chessboard. His comments offer a glimpse into a future fraught with confrontation, rather than collaboration.

In an ideal world, one would hope that our political elite would recognize that dialogue is the only viable path forward. They must unite under a common purpose, aiming to stabilize our floundering economy and break the chains of foreign debt dependency. The cry for urgent bipartisan action can no longer be ignored, for personal and party agendas must yield to the broader national interest.

With Islamabad having made the first move, the onus was clearly on Imran Khan to dismantle the walls of mistrust and toxicity that have plagued our political discourse. Yet, as his party remains embroiled in distractions, Nawaz Sharif – renowned for his penchant for reconciliation – may need to rethink his approach. After all, as he has often noted, nothing remains final in the world of politics.

The stage is set for a battle of wills. Will Nawaz Sharif reclaim his position, or will the embers of PTI’s ambitions ignite into a full-blown inferno? The stakes could not be higher. *