“Workplace harassment is less about sexual desire and more about control and domination, serving as a tool to police and punish women who disrupt male-dominated spaces.” a no-minced-words judgement by Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, in a plea filed over harassment allegations, hit the bull’s eye, pointing out a distressing reality that has long been relegated to whispers in the corners of office rooms and shamed silences from victims.

A staggering 93 per cent of women in public and private sectors face such abuse yet only 3 per cent of those incidents are reported to authorities, underscoring a significant gap between legislation and reality.

The law itself (The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010), while a critical step forward, still served nothing more than a cosmetic piece of assurance to women workers. Borne from the relentless efforts of lawyers, civil society, and feminist movements, the subsequent amendment represented further progress, but its practical application has been inconsistent. The reliance on Internal Complaint Committees within organizations, for instance, still raises concerns about impartiality and accountability.

Moreover, the lack of training and resources illustrates a system ill-equipped to deal with these grave issues. According to UN Women, almost 90 per cent of cases of workplace harassment go unaddressed, reinforcing a vicious cycle of harassment, where perpetrators remain unpunished. Misguided attitudes that suggest victims share culpability only serve to silence those in need of justice, with one in three women citing fear of social stigma as a major barrier to reporting incidents.

Despite this bleak landscape, there remains an opportunity for the government to take decisive action. It must revisit and strengthen current legislation, ensuring rigorous penalties for non-compliance. Mandatory, comprehensive gender sensitivity training should be implemented for all employees – not just management – to foster an environment grounded in respect and support. Encouragingly, there are male allies ready to advocate for victims and help transform the culture of the workplace.

As highlighted by the higher judiciary, extensive work is still required to combat workplace harassment in Pakistan. We cannot afford to wait another decade to raise our voices against this insidious problem. *