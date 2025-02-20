Lessons from a Quarter Century of Struggles

The first quarter of the 21st century has been a tough teacher for Pakistan, exposing deep-rooted flaws in governance, economy, security, and environmental policies. From battling terrorism to facing economic instability, from devastating climate disasters to a struggling education system, the country has been through immense challenges. These struggles have not only tested Pakistan’s resilience but have also highlighted the urgent need for meaningful reforms.

History shows that nations that learn from their challenges emerge stronger, while those that ignore them remain stuck in cycles of crisis. For Pakistan, these past 25 years have been filled with hard lessons, lessons that, if acknowledged and acted upon, can pave the way for stability, growth, and prosperity. The country cannot afford to keep repeating the same mistakes. Instead of reacting to crises after they unfold, it must embrace a forward-thinking approach, addressing its systemic issues before they turn into full-blown disasters.

There are eight key lessons Pakistan must take from its journey so far. These lessons reveal where we have gone wrong, from short-term policy fixes that fail to create lasting change to economic dependency that keeps us vulnerable. They also highlight how unresolved security threats, poor governance, and environmental neglect have shaped the country’s trajectory. But more importantly, they offer a roadmap for the future, one where Pakistan takes charge of its destiny, builds a self-sustaining economy, fosters innovation, invests in education, and strengthens its institutions.

The next quarter of the century will be defined by the choices we make today. If we learn from these eight lessons and take decisive action, Pakistan can break free from its cycle of crises and move toward a future of progress and stability. But if we continue down the same path, we risk repeating history, at an even greater cost.

First: Short-term fixes won’t solve long-term problems, Pakistan needs proactive policies. For far too long, Pakistan has relied on reactionary policies rather than long-term planning. Every new government introduces its own economic and education policies, often discarding the work of its predecessors. This has led to economic instability, policy inconsistencies, and a lack of progress. The education sector, too, has suffered from frequent shifts in policies that fail to meet global standards. If Pakistan wants to move forward, it must adopt a proactive approach – one that prioritizes long-term stability and sustainability over short-term political gains.

Second: Without good governance, Pakistan will remain directionless. Governance failures over the past 25 years have led to stagnation, inefficiency, and social unrest. Short-term projects, lack of accountability, and mismanagement have eroded public trust in the system. If Pakistan is to break this cycle, it needs serious governance reforms, transparent policies, better management, and a focus on sustainable development rather than short-lived political gains.

Third: Relying on foreign aid is a dead end, Pakistan must stand on its own feet. Pakistan’s dependence on foreign loans and aid has trapped it in a cycle of economic instability. While short-term financial injections may provide temporary relief, they come at the cost of sovereignty and long-term economic growth. To break free, Pakistan must invest in local industries, boost exports, and create a self-sustaining economy that doesn’t rely on bailouts and borrowed money.

Fourth: Terrorism has left deep scars, and restoring peace is Pakistan’s biggest challenge. Over 80,000 lives have been lost to terrorism since the turn of the century, with countless more displaced or disabled. Beyond the human toll, terrorism has devastated the economy, discouraged investment, and tarnished Pakistan’s global reputation. Weak counter-terrorism strategies have only prolonged the crisis. As terrorism resurges, Pakistan must adopt a comprehensive, intelligence-driven strategy to root out extremism and restore peace.

Fifth: Stable borders mean a stable Pakistan. Tensions with neighbouring countries have historically fueled internal instability. Border disputes and conflicts have drained economic resources, deepened political divides, and threatened national security. Strengthening regional cooperation, prioritizing diplomatic engagement, and fostering trade partnerships can help Pakistan achieve both internal stability and economic prosperity.

Sixth: Climate change isn’t a distant threat, it’s already here. Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and the past two decades have made this painfully clear. The devastating floods of 2010 and 2022 displaced millions, caused billions in damage and exposed the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather. Melting glaciers, rising temperatures, and increasing natural disasters threaten both rural and urban communities. Pakistan cannot afford to ignore this crisis-it must invest in sustainable development, strengthen climate resilience, and push for international climate justice.

Seventh: Education is the key to progress, but Pakistan is failing its students. A country that doesn’t invest in education cannot expect to thrive. Despite some efforts at reform, Pakistan’s education system remains underfunded and outdated. Millions of children are out of school due to poverty, and even those who attend often receive substandard education. Without a strong education system, Pakistan will remain trapped in cycles of poverty and underdevelopment. The government must prioritize education, ensure implementation of reforms, and make quality learning accessible to all.

Eight: Innovation drives the future, and Pakistan must embrace it. Around the world, innovation and research fuel economic growth, but Pakistan has lagged. With less than 1% of GDP spent on research and development, the country has failed to build a strong foundation for technological progress. Lack of investment in science, weak collaboration between academia and industry, and a struggling startup ecosystem have held Pakistan back. If Pakistan wants to compete globally, it must foster a culture of innovation, support STEM education, and invest in research and development.

The writer is a freelance columnist.