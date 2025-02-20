Tarar for more international collaborations with local media for capacity enhancement

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that there was a need for further improvement in collaborations in the field of media as local media needed more growth and capacity enhancement.

Expressing his views in a discussion organized by the Saudi Media Forum 2025 here, he opined that that hand holding from global partners would bring a paradigm change in local media organizations.

He said that the government would promote such collaborations further so that human resource could benefit from it.

He said it was a great pleasure to witness the historic changes taking place in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030 which was no more a dream, rather it has become a reality.

“A great revolution has taken place under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman”, Attaullah Tarar remarked.

Tarar said that as Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Culture his role was important.

Our focus is on a vibrant media, a media which is in line with modern trends, a media which has all its aspects covered as far as digital domain is concerned.

He said Pakistan’s Ministry of Information dealt with electronic, print and digital media. He said he was also minister for culture and dealt with cultural aspect.

“Out of Pakistan’s 240 million population, 180 million people use the internet and we have a vibrant young population as more than 60 percent of population is under the age of 30”, Attaullah Tarar informed the audience.

“We are the people of Indus Valley civilization and guardians of an ancient civilization that lives on the banks of the Indus River,” he said.

Pakistanis are not only very vibrant and resilient nation that was home to second highest mountain peak in the world called K-2, he said.

Our primary focus is on a vibrant, advance, modern media which not only raised awareness on social issues but gave people an opportunity to speak their minds and to recognize talent and skills.

We need a media that sheds light on social issues and gives people a chance to speak their minds, Attaullah Tarar said.

The partnership with international media organizations could be a useful and positive step.

He said there was always room for growth and development and improvement. With regard to Saudi Research and Media Group, he said there were Urdu News, Arab News and Independent News that were doing great job. They not only had digital platforms but overall, they had a very positive impact on the local society on raising awareness on social issues.

He said Pakistan had greatest talent in the world as Oscar Emmy award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Samina Baig were the pride of Pakistan.

He said Samina Baig was the only female mountaineer who has climbed the seven highest peaks of the world including Mount Everest and K-2.

He said one Pakistani who lived in Saudi Arabia named Farman, saved four lives during floods and sacrificed his live while saving fifth Saudi national and became a local hero. There was need to tell the story of his selflessness and sacrifice.

” We have talent in Pakistan, we have greatest human resource comparing young budding population. What we need is more international partners, more collaborations which can help us groom that talent”, he maintained.

About electronic media, he said.

Pakistan had very good news channels, entertainment channels, filmmaking and documentaries filmmaking potential.

He said what Pakistan needed was more collaboration, more international partners which could help local media economy to grow but also help Pakistan’s media to reach its true potential.

Terming Saudi Arabia a land of opportunities, he said they were hosting 2024 FIFA World Cup, while Pakistan was hosting cricket Champions Trophy right now and it was great meeting of minds. Thanking Saudi Media Forum for providing a platform for further collaboration in the field of media and proving more avenues for international partnerships.

“International cooperation not only increases opportunities but also enables human development”, he said.

He said providing accurate and factual information about global issues like Gaza was essential so that the world can be aware of the atrocities taking place there and what kind of humanitarian assistance they need.

Concrete steps were essential to stop the spread of false information and misinformation and fake news which was the biggest challenge of the modern age.

Fake information spreads faster than awareness on social issues and that was a challenge all need to find a solution to that challenge.

A paradigm shift can be brought about in local media institutions through global partnerships.

” International outlets will be welcome to partner with local media outlets in Pakistan.

Through international cooperation, we can better realize our potential,” Attaullah Tarar added.

There should be an institution at the global level having a system of fact-checking through artificial intelligence, he said adding the use of artificial intelligence on social media should be fair, it cannot be biased towards one side.

A comprehensive, authentic and reliable system for verifying facts was indispensable, which people could trust and such a partnership will encourage transparency, he said.