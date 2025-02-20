Pakistan squad jets off to Dubai for epic showdown against India in ICC Champions Trophy.

Dubai – The Pakistan cricket team has departed for Dubai, gearing up for a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals India in the ICC Champions Trophy on February 23. Before the much-anticipated clash, the squad will hit the nets for an intense practice session tomorrow, fine-tuning their game plan for one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

However, Pakistan will be without their explosive opener Fakhar Zaman, who sustained an injury while fielding against New Zealand in Karachi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Zaman will not be traveling with the team, while the ICC is expected to announce further updates on his participation.

Pakistan vs India – A Clash Steeped in History

Whenever Pakistan and India lock horns in an ICC event, it’s not just a game—it’s a spectacle. Over the years, their Champions Trophy encounters have delivered unforgettable moments, from Shoaib Akhtar’s thunderbolts to Virat Kohli’s masterclass and Mohammad Amir’s spellbinding destruction of India in the 2017 final.

A Look Back at Some Iconic Pakistan-India Champions Trophy Clashes:

1998 (Dhaka) – India’s Statement Victory

India asserted dominance, setting the tone for future ICC duels.

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s composed batting and Shoaib Akhtar’s raw pace helped Pakistan snatch victory.

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni orchestrated a batting masterclass to dismantle Pakistan.

A rain-hit encounter saw India triumph under the D/L method.

Pakistan crushed India with a historic 180-run win, fueled by Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 114 and Amir’s ruthless spell, dismissing India’s top guns.

High-Voltage Battles That Defined the Rivalry:

Shoaib Akhtar vs. Sachin Tendulkar (2004, 2009) – A speed demon vs. the Little Master.

Virat Kohli’s Brilliance (2013) – Kohli’s aggressive knock powered India to victory.

Amir’s Destruction (2017 Final) – Three wickets in quick succession, including Kohli, stunned India.

Fakhar’s Fireworks (2017 Final) – His fearless century cemented Pakistan’s triumph.

Pakistan’s Road Ahead

With India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the Dubai clash is set to be a pressure-cooker battle. The absence of Fakhar Zaman will be a major setback, but the Men in Green will look to channel the spirit of 2017 as they aim for another statement win.