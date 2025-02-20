Pakistan cuts EV import duties to 1% in a major push for green policy reform

Pakistan has introduced a groundbreaking policy to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption as part of its sustainable transportation strategy. In a major push for green mobility, the government has significantly reduced import duties on EVs and their components.

Speaking to Samaa, Engineering Development Board General Manager Asim Ejaz announced that import duties on electric vehicles and motorcycle parts have been slashed from 30% and 15% to just 1%. This drastic reduction signals a pivotal shift in Pakistan’s transportation policy, making EV technology more affordable and accessible.

“We are committed to bringing advanced electric vehicle technology to the public,” Ejaz stated, noting that while concerns over EV reliability previously hindered adoption, the latest advancements ensure improved performance and dependability.

This policy move aligns with global trends in sustainable transportation. As nations worldwide transition to electric mobility, Pakistan’s shift to EVs is expected to deliver significant economic benefits, particularly in reducing the country’s reliance on fuel imports.