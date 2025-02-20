Pak-Russia freight train to start next month

Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Freight, said on Wednesday that Pakistan-Russia international freight train service is expected to commence its operations by March 15, 2025. The initiative aims to boost regional trade with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

He also sought containerized cargo commitments from the whole business community in general and members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in particular for the upcoming run. He emphasized the significant potential for enhancing trade between Pakistan, Russia and transit countries including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan.

He shared these details during his visit to APTMA office here. APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, former chairman Tariq Mehmood, Secretary General Raza Baqir, and senior APTMA members were also present.

The CEO added that freight service would operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering container capacity options of 22 tonnes (TEU) and 44 tonnes (FEU).

He further explained that this rail link marks a significant step forward in regional trade infrastructure. The Taftan station in Pakistan would serve as the key entry point for goods moving along this international corridor. The issues related to the deployment of customs officials at the Taftan entry point have been almost resolved.

He also informed APTMA members that Russia would be able to export oil, natural gas, steel and industrial goods directly to Pakistan. In return, Pakistani exporters would gain improved access to Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russian markets for textiles, food products and agricultural goods, including rice, wheat, and cotton.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Railways sector during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2024. This agreement laid the groundwork for this ambitious project, which promises to establish a more efficient and cost-effective trade route connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Russia.

Mehmood Lakho, Executive Director of Pakistan Railways Freight, assured APTMA members of full facilitation regarding logistics, freight and cargo transportation.

In his remarks, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad highlighted the strengths and potential of Pakistan’s textile industry. He noted that the textile sector is on an upward trajectory, with an ambitious export target of USD 50 billion within five years. He thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for the growth of the textile industry, which has led to increased exports and valuable foreign exchange earnings for the country.

He proposed to develop adequate infrastructure and value-added services to facilitate trade. He recommended the automation of freight handling and cargo delivery to reduce costs and dwell time, the establishment of dry ports along the route to further reduce costs, a Barter Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Russia on the pattern of the Pak-Iran Barter Trade Agreement, and the strengthening of banking channels with Russia.

Kamran Arshad further resolved to extend full cooperation from APTMA to Pakistan Railways Freight for the new rail service that could revolutionize trade dynamics in the region.