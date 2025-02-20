PM invites Bahraini investors to invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an invitation to Bahraini investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, emphasizing the strong brotherly ties between the two nations.

The statement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an 11-member Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his best wishes to Bahrain’s King, Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Bahrain share strong historical, religious, and cultural ties, and emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges to further strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation.

“Parliamentary exchanges play a crucial role in deepening our relationship, and such initiatives will contribute to strengthening the already strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain,” Prime Minister Sharif stated.

The prime minister encouraged Bahraini investors to take advantage of the business-friendly environment in Pakistan, stressing the country’s vast potential in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and technology.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain, who play a vital role in different industries and services.

He further stressed the need to increase the current trade volume between Pakistan and Bahrain, calling for enhanced economic collaboration to benefit both countries.

Prime Minister Sharif also urged Pakistan, Bahrain, and the wider Muslim world to intensify their collective efforts to support the people of Palestine and Gaza. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for greater humanitarian assistance and diplomatic initiatives to address the crisis.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials, who engaged in discussions on strengthening Pakistan-Bahrain cooperation across multiple sectors.