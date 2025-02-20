Raducanu loses to Muchova after a spectator is ejected in Dubai

Emma Raducanu lost to Karolina Muchova after an emotional first set in which a spectator was ejected at the Dubai Championships.

The 2021 US Open champion appeared to be in tears as she went to the umpire´s chair after the second game Tuesday and her second-round match was briefly paused on Court 2.

After speaking to the umpire, who immediately called tournament organizers, Raducanu stood in a small space between the official´s chair and courtside screening before Muchova moved over to console her.

Raducanu then picked up a towel, wiped her face, nodded and continued the match.

The British player rallied from 4-0 down to force a tiebreaker but eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Muchova.

Organizers of the women´s tour issued a statement later saying Raducanu was approached in a public space Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma´s match on Tuesday … and subsequently ejected.”

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

The WTA said it was working with Raducanu and her team “to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

A man who stalked Raducanu while she was still a teenager was sentenced to an 18-month community service order and given a five-year restraining order after appearing in a British court in 2022.

Amrit Magar, a former delivery driver from London, went to Raducanu´s home on three separate dates, loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards, and stole property.

Raducanu rose to fame in 2021 by winning the US Open as a qualifier, one of the the most unlikely achievements in tennis. She hasn’t been past the third round at a major since then and has spent long stints recovering from injuries.