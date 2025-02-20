‘Lawrence in Lahore’ unfolds a gripping historical tale

Ajoka Theatre’s latest production ‘Lawrence in Lahore’ premiered to critical acclaim and a standing ovation at the Ali Institute Auditorium.

The bilingual play, written by Shahid Nadeem and co-created with Dr. Fawzia Afzal-Khan, explores the untold years of British intelligence officer T. E. Lawrence’s life after World War I. The story focuses on Lawrence’s mysterious and controversial involvement in the political upheavals of South Asia, including his time in Lahore, Afghanistan and Kashmir.

Humza Asim delivered a powerful performance as TE Lawrence, portraying the enigmatic British officer with a compelling mix of intrigue, conflict and personal struggle. His portrayal captured Lawrence’s complex character, navigating between colonial loyalty and his own mysterious motives in a turbulent time. The rest of the cast also delivered stellar performances. Erum Nawai played Akbar Jahan, who became involved in Lawrence’s story, while Arsalan Nasir portrayed the Kashmiri leader Abdul Qadeer and Waqar Mustafa Waqar took on the role of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Sundas played Mir Jaan and Sophia Mujahid added grace as the dancer.

Lawrence in Lahore combines history, myth, and fiction, exploring themes of rebellion, romance and the consequences of colonial influence. The play highlights the pivotal role of Lawrence, whose involvement in the region’s turmoil and the ongoing “Great Game” politics remains a significant yet mysterious chapter in history.

Shahid Nadeem, Director of the play said that “Ajoka Theatre has always stood for impactful, socially conscious theatre. Lawrence in Lahore is a bold addition to that legacy, blending historical intrigue with a powerful commentary on the region’s colonial past.”

The play will have another performance tomorrow at the Ali Institute Auditorium, continuing to captivate audiences with its powerful historical narrative.