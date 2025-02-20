Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi’s new song from ‘Nadaaniyan’ released

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

The young stars have recently unveiled a new heartbreak song, Galatfehmiyan, from the film and it’s already creating a buzz online.

In the song, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor portray a young couple struggling to deal with misunderstandings and heartbreaks in their relationship.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics, were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons between Ibrahim and his father, Saif Ali Khan, as Ibrahim’s performance shows a strong resemblance to his dad’s romantic roles in Bollywood.

As for Khushi Kapoor, the starlet has shown an impressive screen presence like her late mother Sridevi.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the movie’s release date is still to be announced, but the teaser song has already sparked widespread excitement.

