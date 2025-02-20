National Child Art Exhibition showcases over 210 artworks at NCA Gallery

The 17th edition of ArtBeat, Pakistan’s largest national child art exhibition, was held at Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery, National College of Arts, Lahore, featuring over 210 artworks from young artists across the country.

Organized by The Little Art, the exhibition explored themes such as “Colours of the World,” “Life under Rivers & Water” and “Summers in Pakistan,” reflecting children’s perspectives on cultural diversity, environmental issues and personal experiences.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Dr Murtaza Jafri, Vice Chancellor of NCA Lahore, alongside notable figures from the art community, including Prof. Sarmat Ali, Irfan Gul Dahri, Ali Azmat, and other esteemed artists.

An awards ceremony honored 51 winners across five age groups, along with special prizes for children with special needs. The Creative School Award and Teacher’s Award of Excellence were also presented to schools and educators for their dedication to nurturing young talent. Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to highlight outstanding artistic expression.

This year’s ArtBeat saw participation from 280 schools and 55 community organizations nationwide. Since its launch in 2012, the initiative has provided a platform for over 145,000 young artists to express their creativity and raise awareness on important social issues.

“The exhibition showcases the creativity and potential of Pakistan’s next generation of artists,” said Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri, Vice Chancellor of NCA. The exhibition will move to Islamabad for another showcase and award ceremony on February 28, 2025.