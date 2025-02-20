Dual Crisis

As hospitals in Karachi are overwhelmed with influenza cases and a widespread viral outbreak in Punjab prolongs post-infection symptoms, Pakistan is facing a pressing dual health crisis that cannot be ignored.

While the Sindh Health Department has directed district authorities to implement containment measures, the Punjab government has yet to announce relevant policies. Without prompt intervention, vulnerable groups-children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions-will suffer the most.

Understandably, there’s nothing new in such outbreaks (the influenza pandemic has long topped the list of global threats to health). Still, this year’s influenza season is particularly severe, influenced by poor vaccine coverage and viral mutations. We must recognize that ignoring this crisis only increases the risk of morbidity and mortality nationwide. The world is still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, and the last thing we need is another public health failure.

The misuse of antibiotics is at the heart of our ongoing health challenges. Shockingly, 50% of patients in Pakistan incorrectly believe that antibiotics can treat viral infections. This dangerous misconception exacerbates the crisis. The World Health Organization warns that if this trend continues, antimicrobial resistance could result in 10 million deaths per year globally by 2050. Strengthening public health campaigns focused on educating citizens about the differences between viral and bacterial infections is crucial as an informed public will be a crucial ally in reducing unnecessary antibiotic use and preserving the effectiveness of these vital drugs. For instance, frontline medical professionals in Punjab are already advocating for nebulizers over unprescribed antibiotics.

In order to ensure our healthcare system is equipped to handle surges in patient volumes, we need immediate investment, including adequate supplies, trained healthcare personnel, and effective protocols for managing high caseloads.

Countries that have weathered similar health crises successfully show us the importance of robust healthcare systems. Investing now will enable us to adapt to increased demand, saving lives and reducing pressure on healthcare facilities. Moreover, enhancing surveillance and response mechanisms will significantly improve our ability to combat viral infections. Comprehensive data collection on viral disease incidents will inform targeted public health strategies and facilitate quick responses to outbreaks. The health of our nation depends on our collective commitment to effective public health strategies. Hopefully, we will learn from this crisis to create a healthier, safer Pakistan for all. *