Population Bulge

As Pakistan’s population continues to surge toward an estimated 270 million by 2050, the implications for our socio-economic fabric are increasingly alarming. Currently, with a growth rate exceeding two per cent per year, Pakistan grapples with the sheer scale of its population, but with the daunting challenges that accompany rapid demographic changes. This scenario presents a critical moment for the nation-one that demands foresight, comprehensive policy responses, and a shift in perspective regarding population management.

The youthful demographic profile of Pakistan holds immense potential. Approximately 64 per cent of the population is under the age of 30, a significant “youth bulge” that could either be a boon or a burden. If harnessed effectively, this youthful populace could drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress. However, without appropriate policies to address the housing, employment, and education needs of this demographic, we may instead face significant socio-economic upheaval.

Historically, Pakistan has struggled to implement effective population control measures. While the focus has primarily been on reducing growth rates through family planning initiatives, the conversation must now pivot toward achieving a sustainable population balance. This nuanced approach recognizes that stability arises not from controlling numbers, but from ensuring that growth aligns with Pakistan’s capacity to provide for its citizens.

Climate change, resource scarcity, and urbanization will increasingly exert pressure on communities and ecosystems.

Reports indicate that Pakistan’s current family planning initiatives suffer from underfunding and a lack of community outreach. With only a small percentage of women using contraception, it is clear that access to family planning services must be improved. Moreover, cultural barriers often impede the acceptance of such measures, underscoring the need for a multifaceted approach that includes education, community involvement, and advocacy. Engaging local leaders and influencers can help demystify family planning and empower individuals to make informed choices about their reproductive health.

In conjunction with family planning efforts, educational initiatives targeting young people can leverage the potential of our youth bulge. Equipping the younger generation with skills and knowledge will prepare them for a competitive job market, thus alleviating the pressure on resources and creating a more prosperous society. Investing in education, particularly for girls, is paramount, as studies show that educated women tend to have fewer children and invest more in the health and education of their offspring, contributing positively to national development.

Moreover, the government must prioritize policies that promote economic opportunities and job creation for the burgeoning youth population. A sustainable economy that can absorb this demographic will require investment in technology sectors, vocational training, and entrepreneurship programs. The rise of digital economies and sustainable development initiatives can create pathways for meaningful employment, helping to transform potential challenges into opportunities.

Regional experiences can also offer valuable lessons. Countries such as Bangladesh have successfully implemented family planning measures and educational initiatives, leading to significant improvements in maternal and child health outcomes while simultaneously slowing population growth. Emulating these successful strategies, tailored to Pakistan’s unique sociocultural context, can facilitate progress toward population stability.

The broader implications of efficiently managing population growth extend beyond immediate economic benefits; they are intertwined with Pakistan’s security, social cohesion, and environmental sustainability. Climate change, resource scarcity, and urbanization will increasingly exert pressure on communities and ecosystems. Striking a balance between population growth and environmental sustainability is essential to protecting Pakistan’s natural resources and ensuring a livable planet for future generations.

Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads, facing monumental challenges with its population growth. Harnessing the potential of our youth bulge through effective family planning, education, and economic opportunity will not only lead to a more balanced population but will also pave the way for a prosperous future. The path forward demands innovation, commitment, and cooperation from government officials, civil society, and individuals alike. By addressing these issues head-on, we can transform the population challenge into an opportunity for societal advancement and collective well-being. Now is the time for strategic action-our future depends on it.

The writer is a freelance columnist.