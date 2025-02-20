PM Shehbaz assures CJP of swift action on missing person cases

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi at the Chief Justice House on Wednesday and congratulated him on assuming responsibilities.

The PM also appreciated the Chief Justice’s visits to remote areas of South Punjab, interior Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as his efforts to ensure timely and effective justice by consulting all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the country’s economic situation and challenges related to the economy and security. He highlighted the long-pending tax disputes in various courts and requested the Chief Justice to ensure their swift resolution based on merit.

Chief Justice Afridi welcomed the discussion on judicial reforms and sought suggestions from the Prime Minister on improving the justice system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also assured the Chief Justice of swift action on missing persons cases.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, Registrar Saleem Khan, and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Tanzila Sabahat were also present at the meeting.