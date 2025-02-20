Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first electric bus service

‘Welcome to Maryam Nawaz Sharif Green Punjab’, Pakistan’s first complete electric bus service has started from the Railway Station up to Green Town.

CM Punjab became the first passenger of the electric bus service. She boarded the electric bus from the Punjab University stop. She helped a differently-abled person on a wheelchair to board the electric bus on the first complete electric bus service and directed to further improve its ramp.

The Chief Minister inspected the special bus stop for the electric bus. On the direction of CM Punjab, water coolers and fans were installed at the bus stop. There is also a mini canteen at the electric bus stop. She communicated with the women present at the IBA bus stop. Women and students also took selfies with the CM.

She said that she herself insisted on reducing the fare of the electric busas burden on the general public is not tolerated. When CM Punjab arrived at the Expo Centre in an electric bus, she was accorded a grand reception. She sent the first fleet of electric bus on their route. She also held digital launching of the electric bus pilot project. A special documentary and a special song about the electric bus service were also presented at the ceremony.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar apprised that the electric bus service is just a beginning, 500 more buses will be introduced for public service. Thousands of buses are needed in 9 cities, their service will be launched in Faisalabad and Gujranwala soon. Two new mass transit systems will be launched in Lahore. The first electric bus service will start today (Thursday) from the Railway Station up to Green Town.

The electric bus route includes Haji Camp, Police Line, Shimla Pahari, Roznama Jang, Muslim League House, Club Chowk, Governor House, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Zoo. Charing Cross, Gangaram Hospital, Waris Road, Abid Market, Mozang, Shama, Ichra, Fazlia Colony, Rehmanpura, Ichra Bridge, Punjab College, New Garden Town are also included in the electric bus route.

Campus Bridge, Punjab University Gate No. 4, Hailey College, IBA Stop, Shah Di Khoi, Ravi Chowk, Shook Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Township Bazaar, Mochipora are also included. Model Town Link Road, Honda Mor, Government Employee Society, Pindi Stop, Riphah University, Nursery Bus Stop, Hamdard Chowk, Minhaj University are also included in the route. Free Wi-Fi, mobile charging, CCTV cameras will be installed in the electrobus service to prevent incidents of harassment.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed Deputy Commissioners across the province to ensure strict implementation of one dish ban during wedding ceremonies, while showing indignation over incidents of violation of ban on one dish. She said,”One dish ban will also apply to wedding ceremonies in farmhouses and private properties.” She added,”The administration has been directed to strictly monitor implementation of one dish ban in their respective areas at all cost.”

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to impose fines, and take legal action against the violators.” She noted,”Violation of one dish in weddings becomes a financial burden on parents who cannot afford it.” She said,”Negative social effects of more than one dish have come to light in wedding ceremonies.” She added,”The Deputy Commissioner concerned will be held responsible if violation of one dish comes to light.”