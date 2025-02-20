France’s Senate backs move to ban headscarf in sport

France’s right-wing-dominated Senate has backed a bill to ban religious symbols, including the hijab, in all sport competitions professional and amateur, sparking accusations of discrimination from the left and rights advocates. The bill still needs a majority of votes from the lower-house National Assembly to become law, but the right-leaning government has thrown its weight behind the measure. Critics see the headscarf worn by some Muslim women as a symbol of creeping Islamisation after deadly terrorist attacks in France, while others say they are just practising their religion and should wear what they want. Under France’s brand of secularism, civil servants, teachers and pupils cannot wear any obvious religious symbols such as a Christian cross, Jewish kippa, Sikh turban or Muslim headscarf, also known as a hijab.