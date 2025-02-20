Gilgit-Baltistan approves historic land reforms

In a move that promises to reshape the socio-economic landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan, the provincial government has approved historic land reforms. This fulfills a long-standing demand for land ownership rights in the region. This decision marked a significant shift in the region’s land policies which have long been a contentious issue. The historic decision was revealed during a press conference of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan. Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, the GB government issued an official statement confirming that the Land Reforms Act had been approved by the provincial cabinet after extensive consultations with key stakeholders. The statement emphasized the administration’s commitment to protect public land rights and addressing historical disputes through legal and institutional reforms.

“Unlike previous governments that relied on rhetoric, this administration is taking decisive action to protect public land rights and resolve historical disputes through legal and institutional reforms,” the statement said.

The approval of the Land Reforms Act is viewed as a major breakthrough for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. They have struggled with the issue of land ownership for decades. The lack of clear land rights has long been a source of frustration for the region’s residents, particularly those living in rural areas, where land disputes and unclear ownership have hindered development. By addressing these issues, the reforms promise to bring a sense of security and justice to local communities. In a separate press briefing held in Gilgit, Special Assistant to the CM on Information, Eiman Shah expressed confidence that the newly approved Land Reforms Bill would soon be presented to the assembly for final approval. Shah hailed the reforms as a “turning point” for the people of GB, marking the beginning of a new era in which land ownership will be more accessible and secure for all residents. The approval of the land reforms is expected to boost economic development in the region by providing citizens with the security and confidence needed to invest in their land and property. The reforms will also ensure that land disputes are resolved through a transparent legal framework, which could further promote peace and stability in Gilgit-Baltistan. In his press conference in Islamabad, CM Gulbar Khan reaffirmed his government’s dedication to the welfare and equitable development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He also highlighted the rapid growth of the region’s tourism industry, noting that more than one million tourists visited the area last year. These numbers further solidify GB’s status as a prime travel destination. In addition to discussing land reforms and tourism, the Chief Minister urged the federal government to reconsider the distribution of national resources. He emphasized the need for Gilgit-Baltistan to receive her fair share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. He called for a more equitable allocation of resources that would benefit the region’s development. CM GB also reassured the public that law and order in the region remain stable.

Collaborative efforts are ongoing to engage all stakeholders in maintaining peace and strengthening governance structures in Gilgit-Baltistan. He reiterated his administration’s focus on sustaining peace and implementing measures that would promote socio-economic progress in the region. The approval of the Land Reforms Act coupled with efforts to improve law & order and equitable development marks a pivotal moment in Gilgit-Baltistan’s history. The reforms are expected to usher in a new era of prosperity, stability and justice for the people of the region.