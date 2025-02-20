Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate resolve to expand economic cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment and commercial sectors.

This came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York.

The meeting noted the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

They reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability.