Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate resolve to expand economic cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment and commercial sectors. This came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York. The meeting noted the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan. They reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability.