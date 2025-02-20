Pak, Saudi conclude naval drills with display of firepower, combat tactics

The bilateral training exercise Affaa Al Sahel VII between the Special Operations Forces (SOFs) of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Special Service Group of Pakistan Navy [SSG (N)] concluded with a high-intensity Final Test Exercise (FTX). Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, along with senior military officials from both sides, witnessed the exercise.

During the exercise, RSNF SOFs and SSG (N) teams demonstrated advanced tactics and drills, including joint live-fire exercises, precision raid operations, and dynamic rappelling maneuvers in a simulated high-threat environment. The drills focused on counterterrorism response, hostage rescue scenarios, and coordinated maritime interventions, highlighting their ability to operate seamlessly under high-pressure situations.

The successful conduct of Affaa Al Sahel VII reflects the growing cooperation between the RSNF and Pakistan Navy. The joint exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and tactical proficiency, further strengthening the capabilities of SOFs in addressing common maritime security challenges.