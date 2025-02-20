Bangladeshi journalists explore Lahore’s rich cultural heritage

A 10-member delegation of Bangladeshi journalists embarked on a cultural tour of Lahore on Wednesday, visiting some of the city’s most iconic historic sites.

The guests explored the Lahore Shalimar Gardens, Badshahi Masjid, Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), and the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, immersing themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

The delegation began their journey at the Lahore Shalimar Gardens, where expert guides provided insight into the sites historical significance. The visitors showed keen interest in the Baradari, learning about its architectural and cultural importance. The serene ambiance and historical depth of the gardens captivated journalists, who appreciated its preservation and beauty.

The delegation paid their respects at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the renowned philosopher and poet of the Subcontinent. They offered Fateha at his tomb, reflecting on his contributions to the region’s intellectual and political history.

The tour continued at the Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), where the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) provided a detailed briefing on the fort’s various sections. The journalists explored key attractions, including the Painters; Garden, Royal Baths, Sheesh Mahal, Naulakha Pavilion, Barood Khana, and the Elephant Gate. They took in the grandeur of Mughal-era architecture and captured memorable moments through group photographs at scenic spots within the fort.

Later, the delegation visited the Badshahi Masjid, one of the largest and most magnificent mosques in the world. The delegates were deeply impressed by the mosque’s grandeur, acknowledging it as a remarkable testament to the Mughal craftsmanship.

The delegation commended the Pakistani government’s efforts in preserving these historic landmarks and making them accessible to international visitors. They also expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality, extended to them throughout their visit.

While speaking to the delegation, the journalists expressed their admiration for Lahore’s historical landmarks, noting that these sites beautifully reflect the city's unique identity and rich cultural heritage.

They said that the preservation efforts have maintained the monuments in their original splendor, allowing visitors to experience the grandeur of the past. The delegation also appreciated the captivating beauty of the sites, stating that the scenic surroundings further enhance the charm and aesthetic appeal of the historic landmarks.

The delegates included Ayub Bhuiyan, General Secretary/News Editor, National Press Club/BSS, Muktadir Rashid Romeo, Special Correspondent, Bangla Outlook, Porimol Palma, Diplomatic Correspondent, The Daily Star, Ms. Jannatul Tazri Trisha, Sub-Editor, The Business Standard, Haque Faruk Ahmed, Correspondent, Daily Jugantor, Rafique Muhammad, Special Correspondent, Daily Inqilab, Fakhrul Alam Khan, Chief News Editor, NTV, Abu Sufian, Diplomatic Correspondent, RTV, Golam Saqlain, Bangladesh Correspondent, The Diplomat Magazine, Zaker Hossain, Special Correspondent, NTV Online.