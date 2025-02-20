Kohat police kill terrorist in operation

A terrorist has been killed in an operation conducted by the Kohat police in the suburbs of Shadipur village of the district.

The police spokesman said the terrorists fired on the police mobile team and attacked with hand grenades.

A police officer was also injured in the attack and had been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding the terrorist was killed in the retaliatory action.

Hand grenades and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists, he added.

The police are conducting search operation in the area.