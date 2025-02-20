Promotion of literature, culture top priority: Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday stressed the crucial role of literature and culture in social development, saying that fostering education and literature is essential for creating a prosperous and civilized society.

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of prominent literary figures at the Governor House.

The delegation, led by Professor Gulzar Jalal Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa academy of Letters, included renowned poets, writers, and researchers such as Professor Abaseen Yousafzai, Professor Nasir Ali Syed, Professor Ishaq Wardag, Professor Aseer Mengal, Samina Qadir, Kulsoom Zeb, Shams Mohmand, and Amjad Ali Khadem.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed various issues related to the promotion of literature and culture in the province.

They highlighted the challenges faced by literary figures and presented proposals for initiatives such as book fairs, literary conferences, and programs to encourage young writers.

The delegation also emphasized the importance of preserving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s literary traditions and cultural heritage.

The delegation informed the Governor that poets and writers, being a sensitive group, are facing difficulties due to the lack of government support.

They pointed out issues such as the publication of books, organizing literary conferences, and other related challenges.

Governor Kundi said that fostering education and literature is essential for creating a prosperous and civilized society.

He assured the delegation of his full support in addressing the challenges faced by literary figures and expressed the government’s commitment to facilitating literary activities.

The Governor also highlighted the Federal government’s ongoing efforts to promote literary activities and suggested the publication of magazines and journals in various languages to support the works of writers.

He emphasized that the provincial government should not only assist literary circles but also take practical measures to promote literature, similar to the initiatives in Sindh and Punjab.

Governor Kundi expressed confidence in the capabilities of the province’s youth, saying that they have the potential to excel in every field.

He shared his desire to see young people from the province succeed in all areas of life.

The Governor welcomed the proposals put forward by the delegation and assured them that he would engage with the relevant authorities to ensure their implementation.

The delegation thanked the Governor for his support and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to advance literature and culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Implementation Minority Rights Forum, led by Chairman Samuel Pyara, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation, which included former Provincial Assembly member Asiya Khattak, highlighted the challenges faced by the minority communities, particularly the Christian community, and requested the organization of an international minority conference at the Governor House.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that the issues of the minority communities would be addressed on a priority basis, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting their rights. He also expressed his support for the proposed conference and reaffirmed his commitment to taking necessary actions for the welfare of minorities.