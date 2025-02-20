Parliament passes resolution urging India to hold Plebiscite in J&K

Pakistan’s parliament has passed a resolution urging New Delhi to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam moved the resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support” for the Kashmiri people’s “right to self-determination”. The Pakistani resolution condemned the revocation of Article 370 and repeated allegations of human rights violations in the Valley. It also accused India’s civil and military leadership of making “provocative” statements on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Minister Muqam said the UN must play its role, referring to the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.