SOIC performance exposed, only 869 convicted

Due to poor performance and snail-paced investigations, the Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SOIU) who handles crimes committed against women is held responsible for not completing its findings/investigation timely and maximum number of accused are roaming freely and only 869 accused are punished.

According to statistics issued by the Sexual Offences Investigation Unit, in the last 12 months, in Lahore, 10,100 cases and in the whole of Punjab, 60,200 cases were registered. Ironically, cases registered in Lahore, not a single accused is punished and in the rest of the districts, only 869 accused are punished. Moreover, from Lahore 65 and 2,388 accused belong to the whole Punjab were acquitted.

According to details, in Lahore 20,91 cases and in rest of the Punjab, 35,700 cases are pending in the courts, and thousands of investigation cases are closed/filled due to settlements/reconciliation among the plaintiffs and accused.

According to police officials, to handle Gender-based Cases Inspector General Punjab Police has formulated a special cell and the Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit has provided all sources but cases registered against accused involved in crimes against women are not punished rather zero accused are penalized.