Two involved in issuing CNICs to Afghan citizens get bail

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday, accepted the bail application of two accused Mirza Aqeel Ahmad and Imran Ahmad, allegedly involved in the issuance of CNIC to Afghan citizens and court asked them to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 each. Mr Justice Amjad Imran Ahmad heard the bail application.

Mukhtar Ranjha and Irfan Ranjha, the accused lawyers informed the court that the accused are NADRA employees in Murdike office and they are performing their duty with a NADRA mobile van. They are accused of issuing CNICs to 53 Afghan nationals and are not directly involved in the issuance of CNICs nor do they have the authority to do so. Lawyers of accused requested to honourable court to accept bail plea.

The prosecutor requested the court to cancel the bail application of the accused and informed the court that more than 12,000 Pakistani CNIC had been illegally issued to Afghan nationals who then proved themselves to issue Pakistani passports. All those Pakistani CNIC holders Afghans travelled abroad. In Saudi Arabia, they were arrested and confessed that they were Afghan nationals not Pakistani. This information was shared by the Saudi government to Pakistan. Based on that information, higher authorities took action against the NADRA staff responsible for this crime. The prosecutor informed the court that 53 CNIC were allegedly issued from the accused office’s ID.

The court heard both lawyers’ arguments and accepted the bail plea of both the accused and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.