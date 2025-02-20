LHC dismisses bail plea of accused in human trafficking case

Mr Justice Shehram Sarwar of Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of accused human trafficker Sajid Mahmood Bhatti. Assistant Attorney General Tariq Awan pleaded the case and was present in the court.

The lawyer of accused took the plea that the applicant was arrested by the CIA on November 21, 2024, and the accused has not been sent abroad those two died in a boat-sinking incident in Greece and pointed out that Raja Javed, the involved accused, has taken the cash from the deceased, not Sajid Mahmood Bhatti. Moreover, he requested the honourable court to release his client.

At the moment, the Assistant Attorney General informed the court that the accused has taken money from Raja Mahmood hailing from Gujrat to send his two sons Hasan Raza and Ali Raza to Italy and has received Rs 4.3 million and both sons died on June 17, 2023, in boat tragedy near Greece. The deceased father heard about the death of his sons from TV channels. Soon after the incident, the deceased father filled an application in the CIA Gujrat office. The Attorney General pleaded that the accused has damaged the image of the country abroad and does not deserve any relaxation. After listening to the arguments, the honourable court rejected the bail application.