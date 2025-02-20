FIA arrests visa consultant after US consulate complaint

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi has arrested a suspect involved in creating fraudulent documents.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Rajput, who was apprehended during a raid in Karachi.

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by the US Consulate in Karachi, which reported that the suspect had been deceiving citizens by issuing fake appointment letters.

According to the initial investigation, Rajput issued a fake appointment letter to a citizen while operating a visa consultancy business under the name “Mansoor Consultants”.

The investigation revealed that Rajput had charged the victim PKR 200,000 in exchange for the fake documents. When the victim contacted the concerned authorities to verify the appointment, the forgery was exposed.

Following this, the US authorities filed a written complaint, prompting the FIA to take immediate action.

The FIA has arrested Mohammad Mushtaq Rajput and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent activities.