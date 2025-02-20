DRAP seizes counterfeit medicines in Karachi

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) seized stock of counterfeit medicines of famous pharmaceutical companies in Karachi.

As per details, counterfeit medicines of well-known pharmaceutical companies were seized by the drug inspectors after the companies denied the batches of the medicines being sealed in Karachi.

The Drug Testing Laboratory has confirmed that the seized medicines are fake.

The concerned pharmaceutical companies have also distanced themselves from these counterfeit batches.

The head of the Drug Testing Laboratory has warned the public against purchasing specific batches, including Neubrol Fort (Batch DB0982), Iodex HIAA, and Phenobar (Batch QA008), as these have been identified as counterfeit.

Authorities have urged citizens to buy medicines only from registered pharmacies to ensure safety and authenticity.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) seized 11 counterfeit medicines across various cities in Punjab.

According to details, DRAP has imposed a ban on the sale and use of these counterfeit medicine batches after the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory acknowledged and declared these 11 samples counterfeit.

Moreover, DRAP issued recall alerts for these products after a request from the Punjab government.

The counterfeit medicines were produced under the names of various pharmaceutical companies’ brands which raised serious concerns about public health.

DRAP also warned that the use of fake medicines can adversely affect treatment outcomes and urged the Punjab government to take action to prevent the circulation of counterfeit medicines.