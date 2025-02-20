Balochistan CM for robust strategy to improve healthcare system

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need for formulation of a comprehensive strategy to improve the healthcare system, in collaboration with all stakeholders. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing the healthcare sector to provide quality medical services to the public. The chief minister said this during a briefing by health experts from Balochistan and Punjab on Health Department departmental reforms and government initiatives here Wednesday. During the session, experts from the Impetus Group Islamabad also presented their proposals to enhance healthcare facilities in Balochistan. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed that the pace of ongoing projects to strengthen the province’s healthcare infrastructure should be accelerated. “The installation of modern machinery, professional training for medical staff, and improvements in healthcare centers are essential for providing practical relief to the public,” he said.