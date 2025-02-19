Russia and U.S. Hold High-Level Talks in Riyadh, Agree on Diplomatic Restorations and Future Cooperation

In accordance with the agreement between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump to step up contacts to discuss international issues and bilateral agenda, on February 18, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov held talks in Riyadh with a US delegation represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The participants discussed a broad range of issues, including prospects for normalising bilateral relations. The sides agreed to appoint respective ambassadors as soon as possible, and to start consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers to remove restrictions on activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. The sides agreed to establish a dialogue to identify ways to resume cooperation in the economy, including energy, outer space exploration, and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and reiterated their mutual commitment to settle the conflict. The Russian side emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict, creating proper conditions for achieving a lasting and enduring peace, and ensuring security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special envoys to be appointed in the near future.

The sides agreed to resume communication channels to discuss other international issues, being mindful of Russia and the United States’ special responsibility in matters of peace and security as nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council. The interest in continuing joint work to prepare the meeting between the Russian and American presidents was confirmed.

During their stay in Riyadh, Sergey Lavrov and Yury Ushakov were welcomed by Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. They expressed gratitude for the excellent organisation of Russia-US talks. The participants discussed matters related to implementing the agreements on comprehensive expansion of bilateral relations reached by President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.