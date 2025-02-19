Say No to Illegal Migration

“A drowning man will clutch at a straw.” This ancient proverb perfectly captures the heart-wrenching desperation that pushes people into the hands of smugglers who offer nothing but false hope disguised as a way out. Human smuggling isn’t just a hidden underworld, it’s a harsh reality that threatens global security and puts countless lives at risk.

Imagine a young father in a small village packs a single bag, bids his kids farewell, and hands his life savings to a stranger promising him work abroad. Weeks later, his family hears his name read aloud in a news report about a capsized boat. His children will never see him again. This is not a hypothetical tragedy, it’s a story repeating itself daily across the world. Illegal migration is a death trap, don’t risk your life. This is not a slogan, it is a scream into the void, a plea to those teetering on the edge of a fatal decision.

Human traffickers are the wolves in sheep’s clothing who profit from desperation. They spin golden stories of jobs, security and freedom, but their promises are poison. They’re not “agents” or “middlemen.” They’re criminals. They’ll look you in the eye and swear they can get you to Europe, America, or the Gulf safely. They’ll take your money, your jewelry, even your land as collateral. But what they’re really selling is a lottery ticket where the odds are stacked against you. “Human traffickers sell dreams, but deliver death.” They won’t tell you about the 12-year-old boy who suffocated in a truck’s hidden compartment. Or the teenager sold into forced labor upon arrival. Their business model depends on silence, yours and theirs.

Here’s my plea to anyone tempted by the smuggler’s offer: Your life is worth more than a gamble

They steal money from vulnerable families, then sell them into contemporary slavery or abandon their “cargo” in turbulent waters. “Illegal boats sail on lies and sink in reality” is a fact that these crooks are aware of. The hopes of those who fell for the scam are scattered across the shadows of border barriers, the sands of the Sahara, and the depths of the Mediterranean.

Behind every news headline is a mother’s wail, a father’s silence, a child’s unanswered letter. There are countless homes where the walls are lined with photos of sons and daughters who vanished years ago. No closure, no body to bury. Just an endless ache. Imagine burying an empty coffin after selling ancestral land to pay for a son’s voyage. Imagine a daughter whose parents “traded dreams for a casket at sea,” leaving her an orphan. Cities and towns are affected by these catastrophes, leaving wounds that no policy can mend. The family is left to fall apart while the smuggler walks on.

The people must need to understand that there is no shortcut to success. Yes, legal migration is a slow process. It requires documentation, persistence, and patience. Skills certificates, language tests, and visa applications are stepping stones, not obstacles.

Pakistan, like many other countries, is growing alliances to establish legal opportunities outside, such as labour agreements and scholarships. The government of Pakistan is always ready to assist its citizens in working lawfully and migrating safely. These paths are genuine, but they are not glamorous. They guarantee safety and dignity, not imprisonment.

NGOs are teaching vocational skills so young people don’t feel forced to leave. It’s slow, unglamorous work but it’s saving lives.

Additionally, conflict and poverty exacerbate this desperation. Border patrols are important, but so is addressing the underlying causes of inequality, corruption, and lack of opportunity. We can eliminate human trafficking by working together, reject unlawful migration.

Here’s my plea to anyone tempted by the smuggler’s offer: Your life is worth more than a gamble. Don’t trade your dreams for a coffin at sea. If that journey fails, traffickers won’t refund your family. They’ll just recruit the next desperate soul, don’t trust them. Break the cycle and report these criminals.

Therefore, if you are a young father considering leaving, stay. Battle. Construct. You are needed in your village. Your kids depend on you. Additionally, if you have to go, do it the proper way, your way. Not a smuggler’s. Because no dream is worth dying for. But every life is worth fighting to protect.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer & Columnist. She can be reached at: rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com