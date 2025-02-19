Maria B claps back at Aurat March Lahore organisers

Pakistan’s leading fashion designer and successful entrepreneur Maria B has responded to the recent protest organised by the Aurat March Lahore.

The protest, held on February 12 which coincided with Pakistan’s National Women’s Day, observed demonstrators march from the Press Club to Faletti’s Hotel, carrying banners targeting Maria B and former actress Mishi Khan.

In her response, Maria B dismissed the protest, labelling it the “Qaum e Lout March” and the “Unsuccessful Women’s March.” She stated that the people of country had also rejected such protests, and voiced disappointment at the protestors’ actions.

Maria B further criticised the organisers, suggesting their aspirations were motivated by foreign funding and an agenda. She expressed her belief that the majority of Pakistani women desire to live in line with Islamic teachings, striving for independence and success to support their families, rather than associating with those she described as unsuccessful in their careers.

Her views have given rise to further debate, with Maria continuing to champion women who seek to be strong contributors to their families, rather than aligning with what she perceives as a controversial movement.