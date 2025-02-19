Hamza Ali Abbasi solemnises nikkah ceremony and the Internet reacts

Hamza Ali Abbasi, the actor who quitted acting only to do it all over again, has officially recited a nikkah also.

Surely he is a man of many talents.

His resume now has one more title: Nikah officiant. In a viral video which caught the attention of the citizens, he is seen solemnizing a couple’s Nikah ceremony.

He rose to fame after acting in ‘Payare Afzal’ which earned him laurels and praise from the showbiz world.

In a video shared by Bunty Khalid Photography on Instagram, the actor took on the role of a ‘Maulana’ for the day, conducting the entire Nikah ceremony – from reciting the sacred verses to announcing the Haq Meher (dowry amount) on behalf of the groom.

How the internet can miss on such thing? Netizens commented hilariously and some praise the actor’s new skill.