Jeff Gordon ready to partner with Tom Cruise on ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Help him, Tom Cruise! NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon wants a “Days of Thunder” sequel and said at Daytona International Speedway that he’s been in touch with the Hollywood actor about making the project come to life. “I’ve absolutely talked to Tom about it because I want him to do the project,” Gordon said. “We want to be a part of it if it were to happen.” The Hollywood Reporter reported in November that Cruise had talked to Paramount about a follow-up to his 1990 NASCAR racing film. The original was a critically panned summer blockbuster that was largely lampooned throughout the NASCAR industry for its exaggeration and overindulgence. Over the decades, the film has since become a cult favorite in NASCAR circles and is still quoted by race fans to this day. “Rubbin’, son, is racin’,'” lives on, the immortal line from crew chief Harry Hogge, played by Robert Duvall. Riding high from his “Top Gun” fame, Cruise had an idea for a movie based on fast cars and the characters who raced them. And so began the making of “Days of Thunder.”