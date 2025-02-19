India unveils Champions Trophy jersey featuring Pakistan’s name

The Indian cricket team this week revealed its official jersey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament featuring arch-rival Pakistan’s name on it as the host country, ending weeks of media speculation that it would not.

India refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan earlier this year due to political tensions and security concerns. The 2024 T20 World Cup winners will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai only.

Indian media reports had speculated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refused to feature Pakistan’s name on its official jersey due to tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. As per the ICC’s dressing guidelines, all participating members of an ICC tournament are required to feature the name of the host country on their jerseys, even if they play at neutral venues.

“Game face,” the ICC said in a post on Instagram on Monday, featuring Indian cricketers revealing their official jersey for the tournament. “India are raring to go at Champions Trophy 2025.”

The video post showed Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh showcasing their new blue kit with Pakistan’s name imprinted on top right side of the jersey with the Champions Trophy logo.

Pakistan will host the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi later this week. The tournament kicks off with Pakistan locking horns with New Zealand on Feb. 19 at the southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistan and India will face off in Dubai on Feb. 23 in front of thousands of fans and millions watching at home in what is being regarded as one of the most anticipated cricket contests of the year.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, defeating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in a one-sided final. The last time Pakistan hosted an ICC event was in 1996 when it co-hosted the ICC World Cup with Sri Lanka and India.