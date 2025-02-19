England team arrives in Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With just one day left until the ICC Champions Trophy, international teams continue to arrive in Pakistan for the mega event. Following Australia, the England team has also landed in Lahore. A 31-member squad, including players and support staff, arrived late at night. The squad features key players such as captain Jos Buttler, head coach Brendon McCullum, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Joe Root, and Ben Duckett. The English team was escorted under tight security from the airport to a private hotel. England will play its first Champions Trophy match against Australia on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.