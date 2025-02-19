Ireland trio ruled out of Wales Six Nations game

Ireland captain Caelan Doris, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong have been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff (14:15 GMT).

Leinster back row Doris has picked up a knee injury, while hooker Kelleher is struggling with a neck issue.

Prop Furlong missed Ireland’s wins over England and Scotland, and while the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said he was “making good progress” on Sunday, he remains unavailable.

After facing Wales, there is another down week before Ireland host France at Aviva Stadium on 8 March.

“We’re hoping they’ll be available for France, they’re just going through their processes they do with the physios, but they’re all making good progress,” said Ireland attack coach Andrew Goodman.

With Ulster’s Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu also ruled out, Ireland called up six players on Sunday, including Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney.

Munster forwards Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett and Leinster back row Diarmuid Mangan were also added to interim boss Simon Easterby’s panel on Sunday.

“There are some guys who have been playing well for their provinces in those positions that are ready for an opportunity, so it’s exciting for them,” added Goodman.

When asked who will captain Ireland against Wales in Doris’ absence, Goodman said: “There’s some good leaders in the squad.

“The leadership group’s been growing well over the past couple of years and there’s a number of players who have captained their provinces, so we have some good options there.”

When pressed for the frontrunners for the captaincy, he added: “You’ve got guys like Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan who have captained their provinces, Dan Sheehan, Ringer [Garry Ringrose], JR [James Ryan], Cian Prendergast – there’s a number of players with leadership experience.”