China, Pakistan strengthen renewable energy ties with strategic agreement

Strategic cooperation agreement to enhance clean energy collaboration was signed between Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd., China and the Energy Department of Sindh, Pakistan, in Beijing on February 6.

Under the agreement, Mingyang Smart Energy will construct a 350MW wind-solar integrated power storage project and a 75MW wind power project in Sindh. These projects are expected to be completed and operational within three years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari (During his visit to China) and Zhang Qiying, President of Global Business Line and CTO of Mingyang Smart Energy, and officials from the Energy Department of Sindh were the signatories.

According to the Chinese company, the partnership builds on the long-standing energy collaboration between China and Pakistan. Notably, in 2017, the two nations launched their first Chinese-funded wind power project in Sindh, which included 33 wind turbines from Mingyang Smart Energy.

This project, which was successfully connected to the grid, served as a landmark for China-Pakistan clean energy cooperation. It not only provided local employment opportunities but also spurred the development of related industries, particularly in the supply chain for wind power components.

This new agreement underscores the ongoing commitment between China and Pakistan to advance clean energy solutions, contributing to both countries’ green development goals.