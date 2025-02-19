Pakistan aims to increase exports to $60 billion and meet revenue targets without imposing additional tax burdens: Finance Minister

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has reaffirmed that the country will meet its annual revenue target without imposing extra taxes on citizens. He emphasized that the economy is on a stable trajectory, backed by key policy measures aimed at boosting economic growth, curbing inflation, and strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

Ambitious Export Growth Plan

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Aurangzeb outlined the government’s plan to double Pakistan’s exports from $30 billion to $60 billion within the next three to five years. He also hinted at the early issuance of Panda Bonds in the Chinese market, a move expected to attract foreign investment and enhance Pakistan’s financial standing.

Economic Stability and Privatization Reforms

The finance minister stressed that economic stability remains the government’s top priority, with a strong focus on privatization reforms and restructuring state-owned enterprises to reduce financial losses. He reiterated that cutting unnecessary government expenditures is essential to ensuring efficient resource allocation toward public welfare and sustainable development.

“Our strategy revolves around stabilizing the economy through structural reforms, privatization of struggling entities, and fostering foreign investment, all while steadily reducing inflation and interest rates,” Aurangzeb stated.

PM’s Vision for Economic Growth

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government remains committed to long-term economic stability through structural reforms and fiscal discipline. The administration is focused on strengthening Pakistan’s tax revenue system while maintaining a business-friendly environment to encourage growth.

With exports on the rise, privatization gaining momentum, and tax revenues improving, the government aims to create a prosperous economic future—ensuring stability without placing an extra financial burden on the people.