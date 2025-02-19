SUPARCO announces naming contest for Pakistan’s First Lunar Rover, set to launch in 2028

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has officially announced the launch of the country’s first-ever lunar rover, scheduled for 2028 as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission.

To mark this historic achievement in Pakistan’s space exploration journey, SUPARCO has introduced a nationwide competition, inviting the public to propose a name for the lunar rover. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and national recognition.

Under the theme “Name Pakistan’s Lunar Rover,” the contest aims to engage students, space enthusiasts, and the wider public in shaping the nation’s space ambitions. Participants are encouraged to submit a unique and meaningful name along with a brief justification for their choice.

The lunar rover will be deployed at the Moon’s south pole and will carry advanced scientific instruments designed by Pakistani scientists. Additionally, it will feature a collaborative scientific payload developed with contributions from Chinese and European researchers.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the rover will navigate the Moon’s challenging terrain, conduct critical scientific studies, and transmit valuable data back to Earth. Insights gathered from these lunar explorations will aid scientists in understanding Earth’s history, planetary evolution, and the potential for sustaining life beyond our planet.