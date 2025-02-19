7 Punjab-bound bus passengers shot dead in Balochistan after ID check

In a horrific incident in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, seven passengers traveling to Punjab were brutally murdered after their identities were verified. Armed assailants checked their ID cards, forced them off the bus, and executed them.

According to national media reports, the attack took place on the highway connecting Rakhni to Dera Ghazi Khan. Around 10 to 12 armed men intercepted a passenger bus traveling from Quetta to Faisalabad, identified seven passengers, dragged them out, and shot them before escaping.

The victims hailed from different cities in Punjab. Barkhan’s Assistant Commissioner, Khadim Hussain, confirmed that the attackers specifically selected these individuals after verifying their identities. Security forces, including Levies and Frontier Corps (FC), cordoned off the area, while the victims’ bodies were transferred to Rakhni Hospital.

Eyewitness Accounts: A Passenger’s Grief

One of the bus passengers, Zeeshan, recounted the terrifying ordeal to the media. He said the armed men forced the bus to stop, checked ID cards, and singled out seven individuals. Among them was his brother, Adnan, who was taken off the bus and executed.

Female passengers from the affected family also shared their harrowing experience, stating they were en route from Quetta to Faisalabad when their brother’s identity was checked, and he was forcibly removed from the vehicle.

Government Condemnation and Response

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the cold-blooded killings, declaring that terrorists were deliberately targeting innocent, unarmed civilians. He vowed that the perpetrators would face severe consequences, stating, “This cowardly act by the enemies of peace is unacceptable and will be met with a decisive response. The terrorists responsible for these heinous murders will be brought to justice.”

Following the attack, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government assured that security forces, including FC and Levies, had reached the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the assailants.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, where targeted attacks on civilians remain a grim reality. As investigations continue, authorities are under immense pressure to track down those responsible and prevent further violence against innocent travelers.