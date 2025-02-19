Imran Khan insists he ‘won’t strike any deal’ under any circumstances.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has once again reiterated his firm stance, asserting that he will not negotiate any deal with the government, regardless of the pressure applied. His sister, Aleema Khan, relayed this message on Tuesday after meeting him in Adiala Jail.

Khan’s unwavering remarks come amid swirling reports on social and electronic media suggesting that PTI is once again attempting to initiate backchannel talks with the establishment. According to these reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is playing a pivotal role in reviving the dialogue.

A well-placed source informed The News that Gandapur has been leveraging his connections in an effort to restart discussions. PTI is reportedly keen on resuming the process, viewing Gandapur as a key player in making it happen. However, there has been no indication that the establishment is willing to engage.

Aleema Khan’s Strong Criticism

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan criticized the authorities, stating, “Jail rules and court orders hold no significance here.” She shared that her vehicle was stopped two kilometers away from the prison and that Khan’s legal team faced similar obstacles. After a 50-minute wait, they were finally allowed to meet him.

Regarding Khan’s health, she dismissed rumors about his deteriorating condition, asserting, “He is fit and healthy. There is no truth to the media reports suggesting otherwise.”

Aleema further claimed that former first lady Bushra Bibi was being kept in solitary confinement, emphasizing that the government was fabricating narratives to mislead the public. She also rejected claims that PTI leaders were deliberately avoiding meetings with their jailed party leader.

Military’s Stance and Backchannel Speculation

On the other hand, the military has consistently maintained that it will not involve itself in political negotiations and has urged political parties to resolve their disputes independently.

A few days ago, Army Chief General Asim Munir dismissed reports suggesting that he had received a letter from Khan. He made it clear that even if such correspondence reached him, he would forward it to the prime minister instead of reading it. These remarks followed Khan’s third open letter to the army chief since his imprisonment in August 2023 on multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced of a meeting between PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan with General Asim Munir, sparking speculation about political discussions. However, both government and security sources insisted that the meeting was unscheduled and solely focused on security concerns.

While Khan reportedly viewed this interaction as a step toward potential negotiations, Barrister Gohar remained cautious, telling the media that security matters were the only subject of discussion.

Following this, media reports suggested that another meeting took place between PTI and establishment figures. However, sources told The News that no such interaction occurred. Instead, they claimed that PTI leaders had actually met with a federal minister rather than military representatives.

PTI’s Foreign Lobbying Efforts

Despite Khan’s hardline stance, certain PTI leaders continue to advocate for engagement with the establishment. While figures like Gandapur push for backchannel talks, Khan remains defiant, with his three open letters widely perceived as confrontational.

At the same time, a senior PTI leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the party’s international wing is actively lobbying in Washington to exert pressure on Pakistan for Khan’s release. Additionally, he warned that the European Union might take action against Pakistan over alleged human rights violations highlighted by PTI.

As the political landscape continues to shift, one thing remains clear: Imran Khan is determined to stand his ground, refusing any deal despite the mounting challenges.